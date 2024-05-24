28 Tibetan Buddhists awarded special doctorates in Beijing

May 24, 2024

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 28 Tibetan Buddhists were awarded "Tho Ram Pa" degrees, a prestigious academic title equivalent to a doctorate in Tibetan Buddhism, at the High-level Tibetan Buddhism College of China in Beijing on Thursday.

The scholars were from different sects of Tibetan Buddhism, such as Gelug, Nyingma and Sakya. Before receiving the degrees, they completed three years of study, passed their exams and defended their dissertations.

Jamyang Losang Jigme Tubdain Qoigyi Nyima, a living Buddha and the president of the college, presented the monks with their degrees. Zhukang Tubdankezhub, a living Buddha and vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, congratulated the scholars.

Before taking the exams, the monks were greeted by Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po.

To date, 363 Tibetan Buddhism monks have received "Tho Ram Pa" degrees.

