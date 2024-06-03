We Are China

Scenery of Lhari County in Nagqu, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 09:11, June 03, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 2, 2024 shows the scenery in Lhari County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

