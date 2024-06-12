We Are China

Folk artists stage Tibetan opera performance in Lhasa, SW China's Xizang

Xinhua) 08:49, June 12, 2024

People watch Tibetan opera performances near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2024. A five-day Tibetan opera show kicked off here on June 9. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

