Folk artists stage Tibetan opera performance in Lhasa, SW China's Xizang
People watch Tibetan opera performances near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2024. A five-day Tibetan opera show kicked off here on June 9. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
A folk artist stages a Tibetan opera performance near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2024. A five-day Tibetan opera show kicked off here on June 9. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
A folk artist stages a Tibetan opera performance near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2024. A five-day Tibetan opera show kicked off here on June 9. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Folk artists stage a Tibetan opera performance near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2024. A five-day Tibetan opera show kicked off here on June 9. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Folk artists stage a Tibetan opera performance near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2024. A five-day Tibetan opera show kicked off here on June 9. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Folk artists stage a Tibetan opera performance near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2024. A five-day Tibetan opera show kicked off here on June 9. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
A folk artist stages a Tibetan opera performance near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 11, 2024. A five-day Tibetan opera show kicked off here on June 9. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Photos
Related Stories
- Environment in China's Xizang continues to improve
- Scenery of Lhari County in Nagqu, China's Xizang
- 5.9-magnitude quake hits Nagqu in Xizang
- Blooming flowers add colors to Potala Palace in summer
- Xizang Story: A postal driver's high-altitude odyssey for 26 years
- Mount Qomolangma scenic spot enters peak tourism season
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.