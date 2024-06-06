Environment in China's Xizang continues to improve

Xinhua) 09:29, June 06, 2024

LHASA, June 5 (Xinhua) -- The environmental quality situation in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is generally stable and improving, and it is still one of the regions with the best environmental qualities in the world, said the regional ecology and environment department on Wednesday.

According to a newly-released official document on Xizang's environment in 2023, which covers water, atmosphere, soil, ecology, acoustics and radiation, the region's environmental quality indicators are all excellent, and all the rivers and lakes are healthy.

By the end of 2023, Xizang has established 47 nature reserves of various levels, covering a total area of 412,200 square kilometers, or over one third of the region.

At the same time, Xizang has strengthened biodiversity protection, and the recovery of wild populations of important species such as black-necked cranes and Tibetan antelopes has achieved remarkable results, and new species have been continuously found.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)