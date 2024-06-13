We Are China

Tibetan opera performance shines in Lhasa

Ecns.cn) 13:59, June 13, 2024

Artists stage a Tibetan opera performance near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on June 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Lin)

On June 9, a five-day Tibetan opera show kicked off here, attracting local people and tourists to watch.

