Tibetan opera performance shines in Lhasa
Artists stage a Tibetan opera performance near the Potala Palace in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on June 12, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Lin)
On June 9, a five-day Tibetan opera show kicked off here, attracting local people and tourists to watch.
