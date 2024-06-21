InXizang | Birth-giving migratory journey of Tibetan antelopes in Xizang

Xinhua) 08:42, June 21, 2024

NAGQU, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration around May every year for birth-giving and would return with their calves in late July. Their natural enemies including wolves and bears are always there to ambush them.

Under first-class state protection in China, the once-endangered Tibetan antelope is mostly found in the Xizang Autonomous Region, Qinghai Province, and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Their population has increased over the past three decades thanks to a ban on illegal hunting and measures implemented to improve their habitat.

Female Tibetan antelopes are on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Female Tibetan antelopes are on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Female Tibetan antelopes are on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

A Tibetan antelope is pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 15, 2024 shows Tibetan antelopes on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 15, 2024 shows Tibetan antelopes on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Female Tibetan antelopes are on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Female Tibetan antelopes are on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Female Tibetan antelopes are on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Tibetan antelopes are on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Tibetan antelopes climb over the ridge during their migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Tibetan antelopes are on migration in twilight in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Male Tibetan antelopes guard the femle ones during their migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Male Tibetan antelopes guard the femle ones during their migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows Tibetan antelopes on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows Tibetan antelopes on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Tsering)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows Tibetan antelopes on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Tsering)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)