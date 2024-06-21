InXizang | Birth-giving migratory journey of Tibetan antelopes in Xizang
NAGQU, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Tens of thousands of pregnant Tibetan antelopes start their migration around May every year for birth-giving and would return with their calves in late July. Their natural enemies including wolves and bears are always there to ambush them.
Under first-class state protection in China, the once-endangered Tibetan antelope is mostly found in the Xizang Autonomous Region, Qinghai Province, and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Their population has increased over the past three decades thanks to a ban on illegal hunting and measures implemented to improve their habitat.
Female Tibetan antelopes are on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Female Tibetan antelopes are on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Female Tibetan antelopes are on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
A Tibetan antelope is pictured in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 15, 2024 shows Tibetan antelopes on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 15, 2024 shows Tibetan antelopes on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Female Tibetan antelopes are on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Female Tibetan antelopes are on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Female Tibetan antelopes are on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Tibetan antelopes are on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Tibetan antelopes climb over the ridge during their migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Tibetan antelopes are on migration in twilight in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Male Tibetan antelopes guard the femle ones during their migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Male Tibetan antelopes guard the femle ones during their migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
Tibetan antelopes are on migration in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, May 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2024 shows Tibetan antelopes on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows Tibetan antelopes on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Tsering)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows Tibetan antelopes on migration to their birth-giving ground in Qiangtang National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Purbu Tsering)
