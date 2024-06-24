Yak-riding race held in Lhasa
The photo shows the scene of the yak-riding race preliminaries of the first farmers and herdsmen games in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on June 23. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Lin)
Yak is known as the "boat of the plateau" and yak racing is a traditional sport of the Tibetan people.
The photo shows the scene of the yak-riding race preliminaries of the first farmers and herdsmen games in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on June 23. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Lin)
The photo shows the scene of the yak-riding race preliminaries of the first farmers and herdsmen games in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on June 23. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Lin)
The photo shows the scene of the yak-riding race preliminaries of the first farmers and herdsmen games in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on June 23. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Lin)
The photo shows the scene of the yak-riding finals of the first farmers and herdsmen games in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on June 23. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Lin)
The photo shows the scene of the yak-riding finals of the first farmers and herdsmen games in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on June 23. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Lin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tibetan opera performance shines in Lhasa
- Xi stresses ecological conservation on Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, high-quality development
- InXizang | Birth-giving migratory journey of Tibetan antelopes in Xizang
- Black-necked crane baby learns foraging on its first day of life
- View of Purog Kangri Glacier in China's Xizang
- Scenery of Serling Tso Lake in SW China's Xizang
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.