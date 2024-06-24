Yak-riding race held in Lhasa

Ecns.cn) 14:06, June 24, 2024

The photo shows the scene of the yak-riding race preliminaries of the first farmers and herdsmen games in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on June 23. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Lin)

Yak is known as the "boat of the plateau" and yak racing is a traditional sport of the Tibetan people.

