Picturesque summer view in N China’s Ulgai Grassland

People's Daily Online) 11:10, June 27, 2024

The Ulgai Grassland in Xilingol League, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has entered its most fascinating season, with the grasslands turning green and the wild peony flowers fully blooming as summer arrives. The picturesque view offers tourists an immersive experience of the charming summer scenery in the prairie.

Tourists pose for photos in the Ulgai Grassland in Xilingol League, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Li Rui)

Tourists enjoy the picturesque view in the Ulgai Grassland in Xilingol League, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Li Rui)

Photo shows the Ulgai Grassland in Xilingol League, north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Li Rui)

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)

