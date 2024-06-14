Home>>
How ancient Chinese kept cool during summer heatwaves
(People's Daily App) 16:08, June 14, 2024
In ancient times, without electricity, Chinese people used their ingenuity to stay cool during summer heatwaves. They wove bamboo mats and fans, brewed cooling herbal teas and invited friends to swim or take a boat ride in nature. Even today, these traditions remain popular for Chinese people to beat the heat during the dog days of summer.
