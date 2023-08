We Are China

China's summer railway travel reaches new high

Ecns.cn) 15:42, August 17, 2023

Passengers get off a train at Chaoyang Railway Station in Beijing, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

More than 600 million passenger trips have been made across China during the summer season. The number of daily passenger trips reached 15.326 million on Aug. 12, a new record high for single-day passenger traffic.

Passengers walk out of Chaoyang Railway Station in Beijing, Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)





