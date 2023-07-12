How are people enjoying summer nights in China?

People's Daily Online) 15:47, July 12, 2023

As cities across China race to develop new business forms and enrich their night economies, people have more ways to spend their summer nights.

Museums, gardens and zoos at night

Gardens in Suzhou, a famous tourist city in east China's Jiangsu Province, have been offering immersive night tours since 2020.

The Humble Administrator's Garden, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Suzhou's most famous attractions, utilizes multimedia technologies, including sound, light and electrical effects, to deliver a uniquely artistic and engaging experience for nighttime visitors.

Aerial photo shows the scenery of Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

"At night, the Humble Administrator's Garden in light and shadow is dreamlike, and it looks completely different from during the day. The garden only allows 20 visitors in one tour group. The tranquil atmosphere makes it easier for people to experience the elegant lifestyle enjoyed by the ancient Chinese who lived in such gardens," a tourist noted after finishing a night tour of the garden.

Several tourist attractions in Shanghai, including zoos, parks, and the like, have also launched signature night tour activities in recent years. For instance, Shanghai Wild Animal Park offers many nocturnal activities, allowing visitors to observe a diverse range of animals via bus or boat.

Participants in the zoo's night tour can listen to the unique sounds made by various animals. As the boats move slowly forward, guests can spot vibrant scarlet ibises with bright red plumage, adorably clumsy capybaras, playful tufted capuchins, and graceful golden snub-nosed monkeys, among many other creatures that are energetic during summer nights.

Museums across China have also introduced night tours. This year, for the Dragon Boat Festival, Henan Museum in Zhengzhou, the capital of central China's Henan Province, launched a themed nighttime event combining exhibitions with special activities. All 1,000 available tickets sold out within two minutes.

During the event, the museum opened three exhibition halls showcasing exhibits tied to the Dragon Boat Festival and held a series of well-curated activities, including a costume show, Chinese poetry recitations, and traditional music performances. Additionally, the museum organized a food fair and a market for cultural and creative products.

Nighttime physical exercise

As an increasing number of Chinese urbanites prefer evening workouts during the summer, cycling has grown notably popular in cities across the country.

"As night falls, we send a message to our chat group and everyone quickly hits the road," a cycling club manager said.

"We can experience what it is like to be a lead-out rider in turn, share the beautiful night view of the city, and enjoy a barbecue after the ride," said the manager.

While cyclists enjoy riding in the evening breeze, many people choose to increase their dopamine levels by working out in gymnasiums on summer nights.

A basketball stadium in Beijing's Haidian district disclosed that since May, the daily number of people playing basketball there between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. has consistently exceeded 1,000.

Players of Team Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture and Team Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture compete during their match at the China's Village Basketball Competition in Taipan Village, Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 20, 2023. (Photo/Xinhua)

Similarly, Shanghai Gymnasium's natatorium is crowded on summer weeknights. According to a staff member, the number of people swimming during the facility's three to four nightly opening hours accounts for 40 to 50 percent of total daily visits.

As sports enthusiasts stimulate the urban night economy, rural sporting events in China have captured nationwide attention, bringing new opportunities to the nighttime economy in rural areas.

Last year, the "Village Basketball Association" or "Village BA," a grassroots basketball tournament held in Taipan village, Taijiang county, in southwest China's Guizhou Province, went viral. This year, the "Village Super League", an amateur football tournament held in Rongjiang county, Guizhou Province, has become a sensation.

The "Village Super League" kicked off on Saturday night in May and attracted a host of spectators from across the country. Rongjiang county government data revealed that the county received over 420,000 visits during the month the event was held, marking a 39 percent year-on-year increase in visitor numbers for May.

Brightly lit cities

In recent years, many cities throughout China have started to create comprehensive strategies to stimulate their night economies, shifting from focusing on specific tourist attractions or business districts. This endeavor has significantly enriched local nightlife.

In June of this year, Shanghai launched a festival to boost its night economy. It highlighted 100 sites for vibrant nightlife, organized over 200 featured activities, and released a guide to the city's fashionable nightlife, targeting consumers through a variety of targeted consumption strategies.

The festival boosted Shanghai's night economy and consumer confidence. As of June 25, the city's nighttime consumption totaled nearly 42.75 billion yuan ($5.91 billion).

Xi'an, a renowned historical and cultural city in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, has gained further popularity among tourists in recent years due to its Datang Everbright City, a tourist landmark showcasing Tang Dynasty (618-907) culture, and a cultural attraction inspired by the Chinese TV series "The Longest Day in Chang'an."

Unique performances at Datang Everbright City, such as the real-life "roly-poly toy" performance and the street talk show "Grand Tang Secret Box," effectively enhance the nightlife experience for visitors and locals.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2023 shows a night view of the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

With Xi'an recently implementing a range of policies and measures to invigorate its night economy, the city's nightlife is set to become even more dynamic. It launched a two-month-long activity to boost nighttime consumption and kicked off over 150 promotion activities.

The city has also highlighted numerous sites, landmarks and popular tourist attractions for nighttime enjoyment and released tips and maps for nighttime visitors.

Hangzhou, another historic and cultural city in east China's Zhejiang Province, also now offers an immersive nighttime experience of ancient Chinese culture and history, thanks to the city's newly introduced night tour.

The night tour includes 19 exhibition units and 50 interactive experiences, with the route stretching from the famous Deshou Palace to Wushan Square. Through night tours of the royal palace ruins, major museums, and scenic spots, visitors can better understand the history and culture of China's Song Dynasty (960-1279).

Following the city's recent implementation of a plan to further stimulate its night economy, nightlife in Hangzhou is expected to become even more vibrant.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)