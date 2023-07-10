Home>>
Culture Fact | How ancient Chinese stayed cool in summer: Ice and delicacies
(Ecns.cn) 13:35, July 10, 2023
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People enjoy themselves in summer across China
- Golden summer scenery
- Solar term: Start of Summer
- China experiences hottest summer since 1961
- Animals in Tianjin Zoo find ways to beat summer heat
- People enjoy water activities to beat summer heat
- Jinan opens air-raid shelters for public to cool off in hot summer
- Charming scenery of ancient village in summer
- How did ancient Chinese escape the summer heat?
- Time-lapse video captures Beijing in summer
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.