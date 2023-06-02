Home>>
Golden summer scenery
(People's Daily App) 15:17, June 02, 2023
The shield floatingheart, or Nymphoides peltatum, is a type of water lily fringed with yellow petals. Each flower from this perennial plant only blooms for half a day. In clusters, however, the whole flowering period lasts more than four months. Check out the beauty during these amazing gloden hours of summer!
