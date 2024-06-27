Green energy boosts ecological, sustainable development in E China’s Jiangxi

Wind turbine generators operate against the blue sky, the white clouds and the lush green mountains, comprising a harmonious ecological picture in the Jiuhua Mountain wind power plant in Anyuan county, Ganzhou city, east China’s Jiangxi Province.

The two wind power plants in Anyuan county boasts a total of 45 wind turbine generators, with an installed capacity of 80,500 kilowatts, and an annual generating capacity of 165 million kilowatt-hours.

Sticking to the principle of “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets,” Anyuan county has created a solid ecological barrier and has promoted the development of a green electric energy economy to achieve ecological environment conservation and sustainable economic development. Intensive efforts have also been made to promote the integrated development of the countryside tourism with homestay and camping, further advancing rural revitalization in all respects.

Photo shows a view of the Jiulong Mountain wind power plant in Anyuan county, Ganzhou city, east China’s Jiangxi Province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

