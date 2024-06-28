China to launch over 37,000 cultural tourism consumption events in summer

Xinhua) 10:52, June 28, 2024

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) said on Thursday that approximately 37,000 cultural tourism consumption events will be launched across the country during the summer season.

Covering more than 4,000 consumption categories, these events will be held during the typical peak season for traveling and consumption, along with favorable measures for consumers, such as the provision of coupons, discounts, and cheaper package deals.

According to MCT official Fu Hanxiao, a major summer event for national cultural and tourism consumption will be held in Erdos, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, next month. The event will feature a series of consumer-friendly activities and quality products.

The MCT has pledged further efforts to direct localities in boosting the provision of diverse cultural and tourism products such as seaside and aquatic activities, entertainment performances, theatrical and music festivals, concerts, exhibitions, food and other themed markets.

In addition, the MCT will further guide localities to promote the in-depth integration between the culture and tourism sector and sports, commerce, film, television, and health sectors; launch more immersive, interactive, and digital products for consumers; and foster new modes and scenes for culture and tourism consumption.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)