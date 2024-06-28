Booming tourism ignites summer nights in N China’s Tianjin

People's Daily Online) 13:57, June 28, 2024

It has increasingly become a popular lifestyle choice for tourists and local residents to capture the beauty of Tianjin in the early evening. Strolling along the banks of the Haihe River, enjoying exotic buildings, tender saxophone performances and elegant ballroom dance performances allow tourists to fully embrace the comfortable living atmosphere of the romantic Tianjin.

In recent years, the local government has leveraged rich cultural and tourism resources to develop innovative tourism products and scenes themed on Tianjin, improving the distinctive cultural and tourism brand and gaining more recognition.

Records show that Tianjin received a total of 6.68 million visits during the Dragon Boat Festival holidays this year, including 3.12 million local visits and 3.56 million visits from other provinces, generating a tourism income of nearly 5.51 billion yuan ($758.3 million).

People play the saxophone at Jinwan Square in north China’s Tianjin. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Yuanyuan)

Tourists take group photos at Jinwan Square in north China’s Tianjin. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Yuanyuan)

A fashion show is held at Jinwan Square in north China’s Tianjin. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Yuanyuan)

Tourists take photos in the Tianjin Italian Style Area. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Yuanyuan)

Photo shows a view of the Tianjin Italian Style Area. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Yuanyuan)

Photo shows a view of the Tianjin Italian Style Area. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Yuanyuan)

Photo shows a view of the Tianjin Italian Style Area. (People’s Daily Online/Fu Yuanyuan)

Photo shows a night view of the Tianjin Italian Style Area. (People’s Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

Photo shows a night view of the Tianjin Italian Style Area. (People’s Daily Online/Peng Yukai)

(Intern Xing Yawen contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)