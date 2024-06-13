World Intelligence Expo to be held in Tianjin

June 13, 2024

A staff member reacts with a robot at the fifth World Intelligence Congress at Tianjin Meijiang Conference and Exhibition Center in north China's Tianjin, May 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 World Intelligence Expo, scheduled to be held in Tianjin from June 20 to 23, aims to aggregate AI-related resources both nationwide and worldwide, according to a news conference on Wednesday.

The expo will be co-hosted by north China's Tianjin Municipality and southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, combining two events formerly known as the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin and the Smart China Expo in Chongqing.

The AI event aims to create a global platform for academic innovation, exhibitions, competitions and investment promotion in the field of intelligent technology. It will attract leading enterprises, renowned research institutions and top universities.

With an exhibition area of 100,000 square meters, the event will include 10 themed exhibition areas covering the fields of AI, intelligent connected vehicles, intelligent manufacturing and robotics. Multiple international organizations and institutions will participate in the event, competing in robotics and intelligent driving challenges.

Both Tianjin and Chongqing have stepped up efforts to boost their AI industries in recent years. Tianjin saw the revenue of its AI industry exceed 300 billion yuan (about 41.4 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023. And in Chongqing, industries related to intelligent connected vehicles and new energy vehicles are rapidly forming trillion-yuan clusters, according to local authorities.

The two municipalities will alternate to host the World Intelligence Expo in the future.

