Exploring the 20th CICAF with a Li Bai cosplayer
(People's Daily App) 16:45, June 03, 2024
The 20th China International Cartoon and Animation Festival was held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province from May 29 to June 2. With "Chinese styles" as this year's theme, French Canadian Fodil Selmouni turned heads as Tang Dynasty (618-907) poet Li Bai. Follow Fodil to see what surprises he finds at the event.
(Source: SeeUinCN; Compiled by Zhu Yingqi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
