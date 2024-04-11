Preparation for 4th China Int'l Consumer Products Expo in full swing
Aerial view of the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the 4th China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
The expo will be held from April 13 through 18 in Haikou.
A staff member cleans a booth for the 4th China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Exhibitors make final preparations for the 4th China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Photos
