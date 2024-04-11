We Are China

Preparation for 4th China Int'l Consumer Products Expo in full swing

Ecns.cn) 14:37, April 11, 2024

Aerial view of the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the 4th China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The expo will be held from April 13 through 18 in Haikou.

A staff member cleans a booth for the 4th China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

