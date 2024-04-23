We Are China

Preview of International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 Chengdu

Ecns.cn) 14:40, April 23, 2024

Aerial view of the main venue of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

The expo will run from April 26 to Oct. 28, lasting for 186 days. The main venue will showcase 113 exhibition parks, including 39 international exhibition parks and 74 domestic exhibition parks.

Aerial view of the Beijing Garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

Aerial view of the Chiang Mai Garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 in southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

Aerial view of the main venue of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

Aerial view of the Ya'an Garden of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

Mascots are displayed at the main venue of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2024 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 22, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

