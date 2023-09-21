International Horticultural Exhibition to be held in Chengdu

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The International Horticultural Exhibition will take place from April 26 to Oct. 28, 2024, in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province in southwest China, the event's organizer said Wednesday.

Covering 242 hectares, the exhibition will have seven themed exhibition areas, Chen Zhiyong, deputy mayor of Chengdu, told a press conference.

The preparatory work for the event has progressed orderly, and 70 percent of construction work has been completed, Chen said, adding that 16 foreign cities and 20 foreign associations and enterprises have confirmed their participation.

An official with the China Flower Association expected the event to promote the upgrading and development of China's horticulture industry.

