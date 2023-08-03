Tourists flock to Chengdu for leisure lifestyle
Tourists pose for photos with a giant panda sculpture at the roof the International Finance Square (IFS) in downtown Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Tourists flock to Chengdu during the 31st FISU Summer World University Games to enjoy the leisure lifestyle.
A Summer Universiade-themed light show is staged at the Twin Towers, attracting many tourists, in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Women pose for photos in front of a panda-themed bus at Chunxi Road in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Tourists try ear cleaning, a unique local tradition, at the Kuanzhai Alley Historic District in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Tourists watch a performance at a tea house of Renmin Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
Tourists take paddle boats at Renmin Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)
