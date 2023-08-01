Home>>
Experience the fusion of tradition and modernity in Chengdu with Rongbao
(People's Daily Online) 10:38, August 01, 2023
Are you ready for an unforgettable journey to experience the fusion of tradition and modernity in the lively city of Chengdu? Join us as we embark on an exciting journey with Rongbao, the mascot of the Chengdu Universiade. Rongbao will show you the hidden gems and must-visit spots that make Chengdu truly unique during the Universiade.
