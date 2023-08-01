We Are China

Celebration party 'Youth in Time' held for Chengdu Universiade athletes

Ecns.cn) 08:42, August 01, 2023

Artists dance during a celebration party "Youth in Time" held in the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

A series of cultural exchange activities have been held during the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu.

Athletes sing a song during a celebration party "Youth in Time" held in the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

Foreign athletes celebrate their birthday during the "Youth in Time" party held in the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

Children sing a sang during a celebration party "Youth in Time" held in the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)

