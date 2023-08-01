Celebration party 'Youth in Time' held for Chengdu Universiade athletes
Artists dance during a celebration party "Youth in Time" held in the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
A series of cultural exchange activities have been held during the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu.
Artists dance during a celebration party "Youth in Time" held in the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
Athletes sing a song during a celebration party "Youth in Time" held in the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
Foreign athletes celebrate their birthday during the "Youth in Time" party held in the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
Children sing a sang during a celebration party "Youth in Time" held in the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
A celebration party "Youth in Time" is held in the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
A celebration party "Youth in Time" is held in the Chengdu Universiade Athletes' Village, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Lei)
