Traditional Chinese colors echo Chengdu 2021 FISU Games emblem

People's Daily Online) 14:16, April 20, 2023

Today marks Guyu (Grain Rain), the sixth of the 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar, when rain brings growth to hundreds of types of grain. It is also celebrated in honor of Cangjie, who is believed to be the inventor of the first Chinese characters. In 2010, the United Nations selected the first day of Guyu, which usually falls around April 20, as Chinese Language Day.

Now let's dive into the world of Chinese language to see how traditional Chinese colors echo the emblem of the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games.

Cuiwei (Emerald Green)

Cuiwei in ancient Chinese poetry represents a picturesque scene of spring mountains.

The Cuiwei color of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games showcases the youthful vitality of university students from around the world and the wisdom of the host in holding a sustainable event.

Qunqing (Lake Blue)

Qunqing, one of the oldest colors in Chinese history, is a pure and elegant blue color seen in a clear sky after rain.

As an old Chinese saying goes, indigo blue is extracted from the indigo plant but is actually bluer than the plant itself. The Qunqing color of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games symbolises the pioneering and technological spirit as well as a spirit of sportsmanship.

Xiang (Orange Yellow)

Xiang is a delicate and elegant color resembling silk. The color tone is a light yellowish-brown with a soft and warm vibe.

The Xiang color of the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games reflects both the pursuit of gold medals and the vibrancy of university life.

Shuhong (Oriental Red)

Shuhong reflects the color favoured by the Chinese people over its thousands of years of history. Chinese red is the refined flame and the rising sun, and carries good wishes and aspirations for a better life.

As the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games draw near, these dazzling colors with Chengdu characteristics will adorn the city and bring the world a splendid international event.

Presented by 2021Chengdu.com

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)