Video released for Chengdu 2021 World University Games heads of delegation meeting
(People's Daily App) 15:01, March 29, 2023
The Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games organizers released a video Monday to welcome the heads of delegation meeting in the Sichuan Province city and invite participants worldwide to scale new heights at the Games this summer.
The video showcases spring in the city and preparations for the Chengdu 2021 FISU Games from four perspectives: peach blossom culture, the history of the Jinsha site, sportsmanship and Games volunteers.
The Games were postponed two years for the COVID-19 pandemic and will take place July 28-August 8.
(Source: Official website of Chengdu 2021 World University Games. Compiled by Wang Qingxiu)
