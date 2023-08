We Are China

People experience Chengdu-style life in Heming tea house

Xinhua) 09:00, August 15, 2023

A woman enjoys ear cleaning at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Heming tea house, first built in 1923, has a history of 100 years and is one of the oldest tea houses in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

For people living in the city, walking into the Chengdu People's Park, sitting down at the Heming tea house, drinking tea, enjoying flowers and having ears cleaned, is a traditional way to enjoy life. Nowadays, the tea house has become a must-go destination for visitors to experience Chengdu-style life.

A family enjoys tea at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Customers walk into the Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Artists prepare for opera performance at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Customers are seen at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A family enjoys tea at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A man performs tea pouring at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A mother takes photos of her daughter at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A woman walks into the Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A girl watches a tea cup at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Customers are seen at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A man performs tea pouring at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A man performs tea pouring at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Customers are seen at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Customers are seen at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Customers are seen at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Customers are seen at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A man performs tea pouring at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A man performs tea pouring at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Customers are seen at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A set meal for tea tasting is served at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A woman enjoys ear cleaning at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Customers have meals at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A man performs tea pouring at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Customers are seen at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Customers are seen at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A woman enjoys herself at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

The gate of the Heming tea house is seen in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A woman prepares for her opera performance at Heming tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A view of Heming tea house is seen in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)