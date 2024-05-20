Jiefang North Road attracts visitors with Western-Style architecture and relics in Tianjin

Xinhua) 10:52, May 20, 2024

Visitors visit the Astor Hotel Museum in north China's Tianjin, May 5, 2024. Located on the south bank of the Haihe River in Tianjin, the century-old Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block used to be a neighborhood where many banks were concentrated in recent history. The block boasts of varied cultural relics and old buildings featuring Western classical styles. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A couple are seen at Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block in north China's Tianjin, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Visitors visit the Tianjin Branch of the Bank of China Museum on Jiefang North Road in north China's Tianjin, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People walk past the Tianjin Branch of the Bank of China Museum on Jiefang North Road in north China's Tianjin, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A drone photo taken on May 6, 2024 shows a view of Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 6, 2024 shows a view of Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block in north China's Tianjin. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A customer sits in a cafe on Jiefang North Road in north China's Tianjin, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A couple pose for photos at Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block in north China's Tianjin, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A couple pose for photos at Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block in north China's Tianjin, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A short video production team shoots on Jiefang North Road in north China's Tianjin, May 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

