China's Tianjin sees robust tourism during May Day holiday

TIANJIN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- North China's port city of Tianjin witnessed robust tourism during the five-day May Day holiday, according to the Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

During the holiday, the city received a total of 14 million tourists, marking an increase of 27.5 percent from the same period last year. Tourism revenue reached 12.2 billion yuan (about 1.7 billion U.S. dollars) during the holiday, according to the bureau.

According to Ctrip, a leading travel platform in China, Tianjin ranks the eighth most popular city around the country, the sixth most enthusiastic tourist destination for "post-00s" tourists, and the fifth most popular destination for parent-child travel in China.

In Tianjin, the number of online tourism transactions increased by 38.7 percent, while the transaction amount increased by 49.4 percent. Additionally, inbound tourism orders increased by 65 percent during the holiday, according to Ctrip.

