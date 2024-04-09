China's Tianjin Port posts steady container throughput growth in Q1

April 09, 2024

This aerial photo shows a cargo ship at a smart container terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, July 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, April 9 (Xinhua) -- North China's Tianjin Port handled over 5.41 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers in the first quarter of this year, up 7.2 percent year on year, setting a new record, the port authorities said.

Tianjin Port saw its cargo throughput reach 118 million tonnes in the first three months of 2024, up 3.2 percent year on year, according to the Tianjin Port Group.

Earlier this year, the port launched a new direct shipping route to facilitate cherry imports from Chile. This marks the first direct shipping service for Latin American cherries to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Tianjin Port, located on the coast of the Bohai Sea, is a major shipping point in north China. Currently, it has opened up 145 container routes, maintaining trade with over 500 ports in more than 180 countries and regions around the world.

