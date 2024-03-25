Tianjin Int'l Cruise Home Port sees tourism revival

Xinhua) 11:25, March 25, 2024

Passengers prepare to go through entry procedures at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 23, 2024. As the largest cruise home port in north China, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port has handled more than 200,000 inbound and outbound passengers since its full resumption of international cruise ship transport on Sept. 27, 2023.

The port is expected to welcome over 120 international cruise ships in 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Passengers wait to go through entry procedures at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 23, 2024. As the largest cruise home port in north China, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port has handled more than 200,000 inbound and outbound passengers since its full resumption of international cruise ship transport on Sept. 27, 2023.

The port is expected to welcome over 120 international cruise ships in 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Passengers get off a ship at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 23, 2024. As the largest cruise home port in north China, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port has handled more than 200,000 inbound and outbound passengers since its full resumption of international cruise ship transport on Sept. 27, 2023.

The port is expected to welcome over 120 international cruise ships in 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A police officer handles entry procedures of a passenger at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 23, 2024. As the largest cruise home port in north China, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port has handled more than 200,000 inbound and outbound passengers since its full resumption of international cruise ship transport on Sept. 27, 2023.

The port is expected to welcome over 120 international cruise ships in 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Passengers go through entry procedures at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 23, 2024. As the largest cruise home port in north China, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port has handled more than 200,000 inbound and outbound passengers since its full resumption of international cruise ship transport on Sept. 27, 2023.

The port is expected to welcome over 120 international cruise ships in 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Passengers go through entry procedures at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 23, 2024. As the largest cruise home port in north China, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port has handled more than 200,000 inbound and outbound passengers since its full resumption of international cruise ship transport on Sept. 27, 2023.

The port is expected to welcome over 120 international cruise ships in 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 23, 2024 shows the Dream cruise ship berthing at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. As the largest cruise home port in north China, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port has handled more than 200,000 inbound and outbound passengers since its full resumption of international cruise ship transport on Sept. 27, 2023.

The port is expected to welcome over 120 international cruise ships in 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)