Tianjin Int'l Cruise Home Port sees tourism revival
Passengers prepare to go through entry procedures at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 23, 2024. As the largest cruise home port in north China, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port has handled more than 200,000 inbound and outbound passengers since its full resumption of international cruise ship transport on Sept. 27, 2023.
Passengers wait to go through entry procedures at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 23, 2024.
Passengers get off a ship at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 23, 2024.
A police officer handles entry procedures of a passenger at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 23, 2024.
Passengers go through entry procedures at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 23, 2024.
Passengers go through entry procedures at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 23, 2024.
An aerial drone photo taken on March 23, 2024 shows the Dream cruise ship berthing at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality.
