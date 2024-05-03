Pic story: digital twin technicians in N China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 10:10, May 03, 2024

Cui Shengji (R) and Ma Xinqi watch movements of a visual character at a motion capture booth in the National Animation Industry Park, Binhai New Area, north China's Tianjin Municipality, April 23, 2024. Surrounded by dozens of high-definition infrared cameras, Ma Xinqi, a motion capture actor, performs in a booth while a visual character on the computer screen records and repeats his movements.

"This is called digital twin technology, which can capture specific marks on an actor's body with infrared cameras set in the booth and calculate the actor's movement in milliseconds. The data will be transmitted to the computer for rendering to realize the synchronized performance of an virtual character," said Cui Shengji, a technical consultant of a motion capture booth in the National Animation Industry Park.

Cui has been engaged in digital-technology-related work for nearly ten years, and now he has set up a studio, applying digital twin technology in fields of animation, immersive cultural tourism, life science, etc. Recently his team has worked with a local Taichi association to help retain the data of Taichi movements as a way of protecting intangible heritage culture. In his view, digital twin technology has a bright future as it helps extend the reality and enhances efficiency in solving problems.

Digital twin technician was among the new occupations announced by China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security in June 2022. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

