N China's Tianjin reports retail sales boom during May Day

Xinhua) 11:19, May 06, 2024

TIANJIN, May 6 (Xinhua) -- The northern Chinese port city of Tianjin Municipality saw its retail sales soar during the five-day May Day holiday, which concluded Sunday, said the municipal commerce commission.

Data showed that 453 trading enterprises monitored by the commission in Tianjin raked in 1.95 billion yuan (about 274.6 million U.S. dollars), receiving 13.3 million visits during the holiday, up by 3.3 percent and 13.4 percent year on year, respectively.

The catering industry also saw robust growth. A total of 180 catering companies monitored by the commission drew revenues of 30 million yuan, receiving 140,000 visits during the holiday.

The sales volume of 55 shopping centers in Tianjin reached 650 million yuan, receiving over 9.9 million visits during the holiday, up by 6.9 percent and 16.3 percent, respectively year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)