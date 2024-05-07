Tianjin's cross-border e-commerce trade reaches 1.1 bln USD in Q1

Xinhua) 14:52, May 07, 2024

TIANJIN, May 7 (Xinhua) -- North China's port city of Tianjin reported a total cross-border e-commerce foreign trade volume of 7.9 billion yuan (about 1.1 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2024, up by 12 percent year on year, accounting for 4.1 percent of the city's foreign trade, according to the Tianjin municipal bureau of commerce.

During the period, nearly 1.8 billion yuan of imports and over 6.1 billion yuan of exports were registered via the cross-border e-commerce trade, up by 23.7 percent and 9.1 percent year on year, respectively, said the bureau.

The city aims to further promote the construction of the China (Tianjin) cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot zone through policy and mode innovation, and accelerate the restructuring and upgrading of industries, to boost the integration and development of cross-border e-commerce companies and manufacturers, and encourage enterprises to expand their markets via cross-border e-commerce trade.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)