A glimpse of low-altitude economy exhibition at World Intelligence Expo 2024 in Tianjin

Xinhua) 13:49, June 22, 2024

A visitor looks at a drone at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Visitors look at drones at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Visitors look at an aircraft at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A visitor looks at an aircraft at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A low-altitude aircraft is seen at National Convention and Exhibition Center in north China's Tianjin, June 19, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Visitors look at a drone at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Visitors learn about an emergency rescue drone at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

German exhibitors demonstrate simulated flying of aircraft at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People look at an aircraft at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Visitors look at an aircraft at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A visitor looks at a delivery drone at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo shows an agricultural drone at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People take photos of a delivery drone at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A visitor experiences simulated flying of aircraft at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Visitors look at a helicopter at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Visitors sit in an aircraft at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A low-altitude aircraft is seen at National Convention and Exhibition Center in north China's Tianjin, June 19, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.

The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)