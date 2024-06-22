A glimpse of low-altitude economy exhibition at World Intelligence Expo 2024 in Tianjin
A visitor looks at a drone at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
The growing low-altitude economy has led to the development and application of various types of innovative aerial vehicles for logistics, commuting, tourism and even sports. It covers a chain of industries, including aircraft research and development, infrastructure construction and operation, and services for flight activities. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Visitors look at drones at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
Visitors look at an aircraft at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
A visitor looks at an aircraft at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
A low-altitude aircraft is seen at National Convention and Exhibition Center in north China's Tianjin, June 19, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
Visitors look at a drone at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
Visitors learn about an emergency rescue drone at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
German exhibitors demonstrate simulated flying of aircraft at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
People look at an aircraft at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
Visitors look at an aircraft at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
A visitor looks at a delivery drone at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
This photo shows an agricultural drone at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
People take photos of a delivery drone at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
A visitor experiences simulated flying of aircraft at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
Visitors look at a helicopter at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 21, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
Visitors sit in an aircraft at the low-altitude economy exhibition area at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
A low-altitude aircraft is seen at National Convention and Exhibition Center in north China's Tianjin, June 19, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024, with the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," opened on Thursday in north China's Tianjin, and exhibition of low-altitude economy has won much attention.
