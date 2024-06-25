First cross-broader electric coach linking Hong Kong and Shenzhen starts operation

Ecns.cn) 13:11, June 25, 2024

An inauguration ceremony for the operation of the first cross-border electric tourist coach between Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Shenzhen City in Guangdong Province is held at a cross-boundary coach terminal in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong on June 24. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

The 49-seat coach was designed and produced by Hong Kong International Electric Vehicles (Holdings) Ltd and Anhui Ankai Automobile Co, Ltd.

Free ride service will be provided from June 25 to July 24 after the first cross-border electric tourist coach between Hong Kong and Shenzhen commences on June 24. (Photo: China News Service/ Hou Yu)

The photo shows the motor and other power components of the tourist coach Ankai 49 while the coach stops at a cross-boundary coach terminal in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong on June 24. (Photo: China News Service/ Hou Yu)

Guests attend the inauguration ceremony at a cross-boundary coach terminal in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong on June 24. (Photo: China News Service/ Hou Yu)

The 49-seat tourist coach stops at a cross-boundary coach terminal in Sheung Shui and is ready for operation. (Photo: China News Service/ Hou Yu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)