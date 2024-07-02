We Are China

Yao ethnic village famous for women's long hair in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:45, July 02, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 27, 2024 shows Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

LONGSHENG, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Huangluo Village of Longsheng County in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is famous for the dramatically long hair worn by its women of the Yao ethnic group.

The village has, in recent years, scaled up efforts to develop tourism industry by taking advantage of its ethnic cultures, including cloth weaving, dance and long hair care traditions. The village saw about 274,800 tourist trips between January and June this year.

Pan Jifeng (L), an inheritor of the Yao ethnic group costume, teaches an apprentice to weave belt in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Local resident Pan Xiuxiang washes her hair along a river in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Locals walk in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Local resident Pan Fengfei (R) washes her hair along a river in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Foreign tourists interact with locals during a performance in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Pan Jifeng (front), an inheritor of the Yao ethnic group costume, weaves cloth in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Local resident Pan Fengfei (L) takes care of her hair at home in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Pan Jifeng (R), an inheritor of the Yao ethnic group costume, teaches one of her apprentices to weave cloth in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Tourists watch a performance staged by locals in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Tourists interact with locals during a performance in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Local resident Pan Fengfei walks in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Local resident Pan Fengfei shows the Yao ethnic group costume during a performance in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Tourists visit Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

This photo taken on June 26, 2024 shows Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Locals stage a performance in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An Ethiopian tourist poses for photos with locals after a performance in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A foreign tourist interacts with locals during a performance in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Pan Jifeng, an inheritor of the Yao ethnic group costume, weaves cloth in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Tourists watch a performance staged by locals in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Locals stage a performance in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Local resident Pan Fengfei (L) prepares rice water for hair washing at home in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A staff member packs hair shampoos at the production line of a shampoo company in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member promotes products via livestreaming at a hair shampoo company in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

A staff member develops hair shampoo varieties at a shampoo company's lab in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

Tourists watch a performance staged by locals in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

Local resident Pan Fengfei prepares rice water for hair washing at home in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

People visit the China Long Hair Science and Technology Museum in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Foreign tourists select local specialties in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

A staff member takes hair shampoos at a shampoo company's lab in Huangluo Village of Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

