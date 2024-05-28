Aerial view of Longji terraced field in Longsheng County, China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 16:02, May 28, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 27, 2024 shows a view of the Longji terraced field in Longsheng County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

