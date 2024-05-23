A glimpse of Guangxi's first wind power demonstration project

Xinhua) 09:05, May 23, 2024

This photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows the construction site of a wind farm off the coast of Fangchenggang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The wind farm under construction is Guangxi's first wind power demonstration project, that will comprise 83 wind turbine units. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows the construction site of a wind farm off the coast of Fangchenggang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The wind farm under construction is Guangxi's first wind power demonstration project, that will comprise 83 wind turbine units. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows the construction site of a wind farm off the coast of Fangchenggang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The wind farm under construction is Guangxi's first wind power demonstration project, that will comprise 83 wind turbine units. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows the wind turbine units of a wind farm off the coast of Fangchenggang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The wind farm under construction is Guangxi's first wind power demonstration project, that will comprise 83 wind turbine units. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows a ship transporting equipment of a wind farm off the coast of Fangchenggang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The wind farm under construction is Guangxi's first wind power demonstration project, that will comprise 83 wind turbine units. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows the construction site of a wind farm off the coast of Fangchenggang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The wind farm under construction is Guangxi's first wind power demonstration project, that will comprise 83 wind turbine units. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows the construction site of a wind farm off the coast of Fangchenggang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The wind farm under construction is Guangxi's first wind power demonstration project, that will comprise 83 wind turbine units. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows the wind turbine units of a wind farm off the coast of Fangchenggang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The wind farm under construction is Guangxi's first wind power demonstration project, that will comprise 83 wind turbine units. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows the construction site of a wind farm off the coast of Fangchenggang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The wind farm under construction is Guangxi's first wind power demonstration project, that will comprise 83 wind turbine units. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

This photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows the wind turbine units of a wind farm off the coast of Fangchenggang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The wind farm under construction is Guangxi's first wind power demonstration project, that will comprise 83 wind turbine units. (Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)