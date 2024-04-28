Pic story: mandarin training helps ethnic women get better life

Xinhua) 08:53, April 28, 2024

Liang Zuying poses for a photo in Wuying Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Liang Zuying, 48, hails from Wuying Village, a Miao ethnic-minority hamlet that is hidden deep in the towering mountains straddling Guangxi and Guizhou.

In the past, the impassable mountains and rugged landscape rendered locals extremely poor. Due to their traditional views and poor family conditions, many parents did not send their daughters to school. Liang and many other women in the village received little education and could neither read nor speak Mandarin, a major impediment that isolated them from the outside world.

From March 2020, local authorities initiated a training program in Wuying Village to teach ethnic women Mandarin, in a bid to remove language barriers between them and people beyond the village, while improving their communication and vocational skills. So far, more than 1,000 Mandarin training sessions have been held in Wuying Village.

"Learning Mandarin helps us promote intangible cultural heritages and develop rural industries," said Liang. "Now we feel more connected to the outside world."

Liang Zuying (1st L) makes embroidery in Wuying Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Liang Zuying and her family pose for a photo in Wuying Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Liang Zuying (3rd L, 2nd row) in ethnic Miao costume watches a performance in Wuying Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 17, 2018. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Liang Zuying is pictured after class on the way home in Wuying Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Liang Zuying (2nd L, front row) attends a night class in Wuying Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Liang Zuying learns to sell products via livestreaming in Wuying Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Liang Zuying (R) and her mother attend a class in Wuying Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Liang Zuying (R) and her mother pack tea leaves in Wuying Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Liang Zuying (4th L, front row) practices a dance at a night school in Wuying Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Liang Zuying (1st L) attends a night class in Wuying Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Liang Zuying (1st L) and other villagers display Miao ethnic costumes in Wuying Village of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)