China's Guangxi releases environmental index on Lijiang River

NANNING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Thursday released the first environmental index for the Lijiang River, a signature scenery in the popular tourist destination of Guilin.

It is the first comprehensive index system in China for evaluating the environment and protection work on a river basin.

Hailed as one of the most beautiful rivers on Earth, the Lijiang River, where clean water flows between the scenic karst hills, winds through several counties of Guilin. Two karst sections of Guilin were on the World Heritage List.

The index report, along with an environmental quality report, was released by the regional ecology and environment department and the Guilin municipal government. The reports showed an improved ecological environment over the past years.

The index rose from 85.86 in 2021 to 86.45 in 2022 and 86.55 in 2023, all above the top-tier level of 85.

In 2023, the percentage of days with good air quality in the river basin reached 98.6 percent, while the surface water at seven cross sections subject to national monitoring was all at or above tier three in the country's five-tier water quality system. The biodiversity there also improved.

Li Chu, mayor of Guilin, said the local government prioritizes protecting the Lijiang River when building a world-class tourist city and will make efforts to maintain the authenticity and integrity of the local landscape.

Chen Liang, director of the regional ecology and environment department, said authorities will work to improve the ecological environment further and promote green and low-carbon development to build the Lijiang River into a model for comprehensive river management and ecological protection.

