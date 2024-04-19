China's Guangxi sees foreign trade up 10.3 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 16:56, April 19, 2024

NANNING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region reached 166.29 billion yuan (about 23.4 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of 2024, up 10.3 percent year on year, customs statistics showed.

Guangxi's exports increased by 31.4 percent year on year to reach 94.33 billion yuan, while imports decreased 8.9 percent to 71.96 billion yuan, said the customs of Nanning, the regional capital.

During the period, the foreign trade of Guangxi's private enterprises reached 112.39 billion yuan, up 32.2 percent, accounting for 67.6 percent of the region's total.

In the first three months of the year, Guangxi's imports and exports to other Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries were 102.19 billion yuan, an increase of 31.2 percent, accounting for 61.5 percent of the region's total.

Its imports and exports to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia were 90.12 billion and 8.58 billion yuan, an increase of 33.3 percent and 36.5 percent respectively.

Official data showed that Guangxi's trade with Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) participating countries reached 125.74 billion yuan in the first two months, an increase of 18.2 percent year on year, accounting for 75.6 percent of Guangxi's total foreign trade in the same period.

