Intl journalists discover a charming China in Guangxi

Thirteen international journalists recently visited south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from March 11-16 as part of a tour organized by the China International Press Communication Center.

During their visit, the journalists experienced the breathtaking natural beauty of the region and learned about the origin and growth of the Maritime Silk Road. They also had the opportunity to explore the increased quality and effectiveness of intelligent manufacturing in Liuzhou, as well as the rich cultural diversity of the ethnic groups residing in the area. Additionally, the journalists witnessed Guangxi's remarkable achievements in ecological civilization construction.

The journalists, who had previously covered the 2024 annual sessions of China's top legislature and political advisory body and reported on the Chinese government work report, had the opportunity to witness firsthand the achievements of Chinese modernization. Throughout their visit, they documented Guangxi's efforts in this direction through photographs and articles.

Beihai: Protecting environment and preserving history

In Beihai city, located at Guangxi's southernmost point, the journalists were astonished by the city's extensive mangrove forest, covering more than 3,000 mu (about 200 hectares). This unique mangrove ecosystem, found only in the intertidal zones of tropical and subtropical coasts, is commonly hailed as the city's "coast guard."

Aerial picture shows 13 international journalists visiting a mangrove forest in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 11, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Meng)

The journalists were also deeply impressed by Beihai's Silver Beach.

"My home country, Zanzibar, has such beautiful scenery too!" exclaimed Abubakar Harith Bakar from Zanzibar Broadcast Corporation.

Beihai is known not only for its unique scenery but also for its rich culture. As such, the journalists visited the Hepu Han Dynasty Cultural Museum to explore the history of the Maritime Silk Road.

According to historical records, Hepu was already a maritime trade hub during the Han Dynasty (202 B.C.- 220 A.D.), making it one of the earliest departure ports along the Maritime Silk Road.

The museum boasts a collection of over 5,200 cultural relics from Southeast Asia, South Asia, West Asia, and the Mediterranean, preserving the rich historical legacy of trade along the ancient Maritime Silk Road.

An international journalist takes pictures of a cultural relic at the Hepu Han Dynasty Cultural Museum in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 12, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Yuan Meng)

During their visit, the journalists took a moment to admire the ancient artifacts. Afterward, Bakar lauded the museum's impressive efforts in cultural preservation, stating, "The Chinese people possess exceptional skills in preserving history and culture, which I find immensely valuable."

Liuzhou: A producer of automobiles and delicacies

Upon their arrival in Liuzhou, the international journalists were immediately struck by the prevalent sight of compact-sized vehicles and charging stations that dotted the city streets. These new energy vehicles (NEVs), produced by SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), have become incredibly popular nationwide.

Data reveals that approximately one-tenth of China's NEV production is based in Liuzhou, and SAIC-GM-Wuling is the first domestic auto brand to reach the significant milestone of producing and selling 25 million vehicles.

On the morning of March 13, the journalists visited the SAIC-GM-Wuling Baojun manufacturing base. After test-driving an NEV, Helena Kocova from the Czech Republic shared her enthusiasm for affordable, intelligent, and lightweight cars of this kind, expressing her hope that the brand becomes available in Europe.

International journalists test drive a new energy vehicle at the SAIC-GM-Wuling Baojun base in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 13, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Su Yingxiang)

Inside the exhibition hall of Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., Pablo Javier Coppari, a journalist from Argentina's Public Television (TVP), had the chance to operate a 5G intelligent remote-controlled electric loader. With the help of advanced 5G remote control technology, he successfully managed the loader from a distance. This innovative piece of machinery can be operated from more than 2,000 kilometers away.

Excited about this experience, Coppari exclaimed, "This is a groundbreaking technology for humanity!"

In addition to its industrial sector, Liuzhou is also renowned for luosifen, or river snail rice noodles.

In 2023, the luosifen industry in Liuzhou generated sales revenue of 67 billion yuan ($9.27 billion), providing employment for over 300,000 people.

On the afternoon of March 13, the journalists visited Luobawang Industrial Park in Liuzhou to uncover the captivating story behind the transformation of rice noodles into a thriving industry.

International journalists, dressed in the traditional attire of the Miao ethnic group, pose for a picture in the Miao village of Mengwu in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, Liuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Linjia)

In the Miao village of Mengwu, located in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, the journalists received a warm welcome from local residents upon their arrival. The villagers greeted them with toast and boiled oil tea, allowing the journalists to experience the allure of Miao customs and culture.

The journalists also wore Miao attire and participated in traditional dances, such as the bamboo pole dance, alongside the locals.

Guilin: A city of beautiful scenery and rich cultural heritage

Artists and intellectuals have celebrated Guilin's picturesque landscapes for centuries. In 2014, UNESCO listed the Lijiang River in Guilin as a World Heritage Site.

On March 15, the international journalists embarked on a boating tour along the Lijiang River. As they sailed past the Reflection of Yellow Cloth Shoal, a renowned scenic spot, they eagerly took out Chinese yuan banknotes to photograph and commemorate the famous location, which is featured on the 20 yuan note.

Awa Faye from Senegal's Seneweb excitedly shared the breathtaking scenery with her sister via video call, noting that the actual view surpassed the depiction on the banknote.

Tiffany Patrice Holman, a journalist from Jamaica's news website Our Today, was in awe of the stunning mountains and rivers as she captured photos, exclaiming, "The landscape here is indescribably beautiful."

"Before coming to Guilin, I searched for information online. It's truly a miracle; I never imagined I would come to such a paradise," said Catherine Gulua, founder of Media Center MTAVARI in Georgia, during an interview with People's Daily Online.

"Thanks to this experience, we have discovered a new China and witnessed the achievements the country has made," said Gulua, who shared her daily observations and experiences in China on her website through short videos. Her videos quickly gained popularity, with her audience eagerly anticipating each new release.

"I presented a real China to the people in Georgia, and I'll continue my reporting to enable more people to understand this great developing country," she said.

