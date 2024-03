We Are China

Spring farming is underway in south China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:49, March 18, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 3, 2024 shows a villager ploughing a field in Madong Village of Shatian Town, Hezhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Liao Zuping/Xinhua)

NANNING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Spring farming is underway in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A farmer drives the agricultural machinery to plough the field in Sanjing Village, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 6, 2024. (Photo by Gao Dongfeng/Xinhua)

A villager walks home after working in a field in Dangjiu Village, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 27, 2024 shows a farmer mulching a field in Longshan Village of Daliang Town, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Tan Kaixing/Xinhua)

