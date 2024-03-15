Villagers harvest tea leaves in Guangxi
Villagers harvest tea leaves in a tea garden in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Lianxun)
Villagers harvest tea leaves in a tea garden in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Lianxun)
Villagers harvest tea leaves in a tea garden in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Lianxun)
Villagers harvest tea leaves in a tea garden in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Lianxun)
Villagers harvest tea leaves in a tea garden in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 14, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Lianxun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Guangxi set to become international trade hub
- Living environment continues to improve with tree planting program in Guangxi's village
- Spectacular 'dragon scales' revealed on Weizhou Island seabed
- Thriving tea industry injects vitality into town in Guangxi
- Snow scenery of Dayuan Village in China's Guangxi
- Hainan takes lead in green auto sector
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.