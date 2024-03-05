Home>>
Spectacular 'dragon scales' revealed on Weizhou Island seabed
(People's Daily App) 16:43, March 05, 2024
Weizhou Island is situated in the heart of the Beibu Gulf, near Beihai City in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. It spans 6.5 kilometers from north to south, 6 kilometers from east to west and covers 24.74 square kilometers. Aerial footage of the island reveals enchanting 'dragon scales' along its seabed, where the harmonious interplay of waves and shoals creates a breathtaking sight reminiscent of a masterwork painting.
(Video Source: CCTV; Produced by Wang Ruofan)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
- Hainan takes lead in green auto sector
