Spectacular 'dragon scales' revealed on Weizhou Island seabed

(People's Daily App) 16:43, March 05, 2024

Weizhou Island is situated in the heart of the Beibu Gulf, near Beihai City in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. It spans 6.5 kilometers from north to south, 6 kilometers from east to west and covers 24.74 square kilometers. Aerial footage of the island reveals enchanting 'dragon scales' along its seabed, where the harmonious interplay of waves and shoals creates a breathtaking sight reminiscent of a masterwork painting.

