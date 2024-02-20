Guangxi receives over 36 mln visitors during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 09:55, February 20, 2024

NANNING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region received 36.4 million visitors during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday that ended on Saturday, up 76.3 percent year-on-year, according to data from the regional department of culture and tourism.

The region raked in 44.58 billion yuan (about 6.28 billion U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue during the holiday, marking a 194.7 percent year-on-year increase.

During the holiday, village tours, outdoor recreational activities and folk customs activities gained popularity among visitors in the region.

The Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, is China's most important occasion for family get-togethers. This year, the festival holiday ran from Feb. 10 to 17.

