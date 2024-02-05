Folk event held on 'Beginning of Spring' day to pray for harvest
People take part in a straw cattle parade, a traditional cultural event to pray for a good harvest in the coming new year on Lichun, the beginning of spring, the first of the 24 solar terms in Chinese lunar calendar, in Guangnan Village of Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Pan Zhixiang)
People take part in a straw cattle parade, a traditional cultural event to pray for a good harvest in the coming new year on Lichun, the beginning of spring, the first of the 24 solar terms in Chinese lunar calendar, in Guangnan Village of Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Pan Zhixiang)
People take part in a straw cattle parade, a traditional cultural event to pray for a good harvest in the coming new year on Lichun, the beginning of spring, the first of the 24 solar terms in Chinese lunar calendar, in Guangnan Village of Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Pan Zhixiang)
People take part in a straw cattle parade, a traditional cultural event to pray for a good harvest in the coming new year on Lichun, the beginning of spring, the first of the 24 solar terms in Chinese lunar calendar, in Guangnan Village of Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Pan Zhixiang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Expansive arch bridge in China's Guangxi opens to traffic
- Tourists visit Pingtianshan National Forest Park in south China's Guangxi
- South China's Guangxi sees booming fruit exports
- China Canvas | Early Spring
- Ethnic tourism invigorates S China's Sanjiang
- 24 Solar Terms: 9 things you may not know about Start of Spring
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.