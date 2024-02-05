Folk event held on 'Beginning of Spring' day to pray for harvest

Ecns.cn) 14:14, February 05, 2024

People take part in a straw cattle parade, a traditional cultural event to pray for a good harvest in the coming new year on Lichun, the beginning of spring, the first of the 24 solar terms in Chinese lunar calendar, in Guangnan Village of Guilin City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 4, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Pan Zhixiang)

