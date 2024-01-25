We Are China

Tourists visit Pingtianshan National Forest Park in south China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:10, January 25, 2024

Tourists pose for photos under rime-covered trees at the Pingtianshan National Forest Park in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Tourists stroll under rime-covered trees at the Pingtianshan National Forest Park in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Pingtianshan National Forest Park in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Tourists stroll under rime-covered trees at the Pingtianshan National Forest Park in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)