Tourists visit Pingtianshan National Forest Park in south China's Guangxi
(Xinhua) 09:10, January 25, 2024
Tourists pose for photos under rime-covered trees at the Pingtianshan National Forest Park in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Tourists stroll under rime-covered trees at the Pingtianshan National Forest Park in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Pingtianshan National Forest Park in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Tourists stroll under rime-covered trees at the Pingtianshan National Forest Park in Guigang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)
Photos
