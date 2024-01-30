We Are China

Ethnic tourism invigorates S China's Sanjiang

Xinhua) 09:00, January 30, 2024

Tourists enjoy banquets in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

As the Spring Festival approaches, staff members in local scenic spots and residents in hamlets of Sanjiang are busy rehearsing traditional songs and dances to welcome visitors.

In recent years, Sanjiang has been actively promoting the integrated development of culture and tourism industries. The county attracted 9.01 million tourists last year, with a revenue of 9.6 billion yuan (about 1.34 billion U.S. dollars).

Performers sing songs of Dong ethnic group to welcome tourists in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Villagers play lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, at a scenic spot in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers practise songs of Dong ethnic group in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Performers sing songs of Dong ethnic group to welcome tourists in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers sing songs at a scenic spot in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Actors sing antiphonal songs in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 27, 2024 shows a scenic spot in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 27, 2024 shows performers singing songs of Dong ethnic group to welcome tourists in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A troupe of artists play lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Tourists enjoy banquets in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Xingyu)

Villagers welcome tourists in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers play lusheng, a reed-pipe wind instrument, at a scenic spot in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, Liuzhou City of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

